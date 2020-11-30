Dear editor,

Exploring Frankfort on foot and online, I'd think the city would benefit from commissioning short TikTok-style videos about local history. 

Pandemic-isolated teens have shown an amazing proclivity for creativity. If some small fund could be allocated to sponsor short movies, it would inspire financial literacy as well; perhaps something like $10 a movie that addresses the “who, what, when and why” of local landmarks.  

Finding some hidden value in this pandemic and utilizing the talents of our youth would be a good legacy from these trying times and add value to the cultural heritage of the city.  

Patrick Carrico  

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription