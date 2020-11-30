Dear editor,
Exploring Frankfort on foot and online, I'd think the city would benefit from commissioning short TikTok-style videos about local history.
Pandemic-isolated teens have shown an amazing proclivity for creativity. If some small fund could be allocated to sponsor short movies, it would inspire financial literacy as well; perhaps something like $10 a movie that addresses the “who, what, when and why” of local landmarks.
Finding some hidden value in this pandemic and utilizing the talents of our youth would be a good legacy from these trying times and add value to the cultural heritage of the city.
Patrick Carrico
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
$10 a movie? When kids can watch any movie on earth for free! ( on there parents paid for view ect.)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.