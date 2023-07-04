Dear editor,

How bad does it get before someone decides to do something about it? Of course, this is a such a generalized question, I could be talking about many different things. I could talk about federal or state government officials we vote for. I could be talking about the price of everything. I could be talking about the negatives of people in the customer service of businesses, the price of gas or patriotism of people in this country. However, I'm talking about the roads of the capital city. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription