Dear editor,

In most election years voters must choose between new ideas or experience. Franklin County is divided into two state House districts, which gives us the wonderful opportunity to have both.

In House District 56, a young new leader, Lamar Allen, is running. Lamar is a teacher, husband and father. He will work hard for Kentucky students and families.

Three generations of his family have been in labor unions, so he also understands the challenges faced by working class Kentuckians first-hand. As an elementary school teacher, Lamar knows well how to encourage cooperation, think fast on his feet and meet goals with few resources. His energy, new ideas and approachability will be an asset for Franklin County.

In House District 57, Franklin County has the opportunity to be represented by experienced leadership in Derrick Graham. As a state representative since 2003, he has a proven record of leadership in education and protecting state workers.

As a Franklin County resident, he has lived, taught, raised a family and gone to church here for decades. He knows and cares deeply about our community.

I hope voters in Franklin County will support Lamar Allen in House District 56 and Derrick Graham in House District 57. It would be great for us to be represented by two leaders who are so community-minded, approachable and tuned in to the challenges of every day Kentuckians.

Regina-Wink Swinford

Frankfort

