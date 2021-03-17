Dear editor,

I am writing about an exciting opportunity for all registered Democrats in Franklin County.

The Kentucky Democratic Party is going through a bottom-up reorganization, a process where all of the precinct, county and state committees are reelected. This normally happens during presidential election years. Due to the pandemic, it was moved to this year, and will be done completely virtually for the first time ever.

Reorganization gives all Democrats (registered as of April 8) the opportunity to build our party and create a permanent infrastructure for the success of future Democratic candidates. The process begins with Precinct Conventions, during which a committee of three people is elected: one man, one woman and a youth member (35 or younger).

You can nominate yourself, another Democrat in your precinct, or just sign up to vote in the Precinct Conventions now through April 12 by going to kydemocrats.org/2021-reorg or calling the Reorganization Hotline at 833-468-6835.

The next steps of reorganization are the County Convention, Congressional District Convention and then the State Convention. While this may seem like a lot of steps, because we can all participate virtually, it’s never been easier to get involved!

The state party has a lot of information on their website and are doing informational sessions. Please check out kydemocrats.org/2021-reorg or call 833-468-6835. I encourage all Democrats to get involved!

Beverly Metcalf

Frankfort

