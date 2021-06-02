Dear editor,

Tis the season. All public servants are in their offices and there are no elections in 2021. Political parties are now reorganizing for the next four years.  

The Franklin County Republicans will have their county reorganization meeting on Saturday, June 12, at the Vincent Camp in Millville, 5735 McCracken Pike next to the Stave Restaurant. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. You will need identification to register as when voting, please. The Precinct Meetings will begin at 11 a.m. during which each precinct will elect a captain, a co-captain and a youth chair (under 40).

Following the completion of the precinct elections, the Mass County Meeting will begin. The newly elected precinct officers and the present county officers will then elect the leadership for the 2021-25 term. Those officers will be the chair, vice chair, secretary, treasurer and youth chair (under 40) for the new term.

Invite your registered Republican friends to attend this meeting. For your comfort bring a lawn chair, please. All registered Franklin County Republicans are invited to attend and participate. This is your county party. Help it to be all that you want it to be!

Phyllis Vincent

Franklin County Republicans Chair

Frankfort

