Dear editor,

Free Mr. Potato Head!

I would like to call to the reader’s attention the plight of Mr. Potato Head.

On April 21, 1999, I read in the State Journal’s “News of Record” an entry stating that “Shontel Harris, Langford Avenue, reported Monday someone put a Mr. Potato Head figure in her mailbox to annoy her.” (Entire entry quoted.)

Mr. Potato Head clip

Shocked by the severity of the offense, I clipped out the report and magnetically fastened it to my refrigerator, where it has remained for the last 22 years next to my meat doneness temperature chart.

Now, I read in the Jan. 22 State Journal article "FOCUS: From marijuana to golf clubs, it's all considered evidence" that the Frankfort Police Department still has Mr. Potato Head in custody. To the best of my knowledge, no formal charges have ever been filed against him.

This is an outrage. Mr. Potato Head, clearly, was only a harmless dupe. A spectacled spud could not perpetrate such a dastardly assault on a U.S. Postal Service asset. There is still a clever saboteur at large, probably a disgruntled former mailman, who must be stopped before he strikes again. And, Mr. Potato Head must be freed!

Please contact your congressman, Amnesty International, People for the Ethical Treatment of Potatoes (PETP) or Jim Daniel and demand justice for Mr. Potato Head.

Michael Clark

Frankfort

