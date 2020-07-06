Dear editor,
I encourage every parent to stand up and put a stop to these Nontraditional Instruction (NTI) days at school. They are a big joke. Teachers are online maybe five minutes a day and we cannot go into school and teach. We are not licensed to do that.
And before I am blasted, I am a single parent who must work every day. Even when some took off, I could not and was not allowed to work from home. I was left with no sitter, no computer at home and big issues getting him online.
Messages to teachers for help went unresponded. Calls were never returned. They were paid for a full day of work never done.
State law states kids are to have a minimum of 170 instructional days (1,062 hours). What are we paying taxes for? Do not force me to call out teachers in a meeting. If your child is sick, get off your butt and keep them home; I do mine. I do the punishment for you for any bad behavior. Now do your jobs and stop the NTI days and give children the education we pay for. NTI days were never put to a vote or a meeting called to start them.
We have a say, and mine is, "I am not a licensed teacher." And, no matter how you look at it, 1+1 will always be 2.
Rebecca Hoover
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.