Dear editor,

I encourage every parent to stand up and put a stop to these Nontraditional Instruction (NTI) days at school. They are a big joke. Teachers are online maybe five minutes a day and we cannot go into school and teach. We are not licensed to do that.

And before I am blasted, I am a single parent who must work every day. Even when some took off, I could not and was not allowed to work from home. I was left with no sitter, no computer at home and big issues getting him online.

Messages to teachers for help went unresponded. Calls were never returned. They were paid for a full day of work never done.

State law states kids are to have a minimum of 170 instructional days (1,062 hours). What are we paying taxes for? Do not force me to call out teachers in a meeting. If your child is sick, get off your butt and keep them home; I do mine. I do the punishment for you for any bad behavior. Now do your jobs and stop the NTI days and give children the education we pay for. NTI days were never put to a vote or a meeting called to start them.

We have a say, and mine is, "I am not a licensed teacher." And, no matter how you look at it, 1+1 will always be 2.

Rebecca Hoover

Frankfort

