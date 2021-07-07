Dear editor,

I witnessed a despicable action by Clark Legacy Funeral Home on Sunday when arriving for the funeral of a 19-year-old young man.

The family visitation was 3-4 p.m. and everyone else from 4-7 p.m. A family member was disruptive and had to be removed from the grounds. Police were called and the disruptive person left the property.

The funeral home then decided to not let the service go forward. They just shut it down and didn’t allow anyone to pay their respects or have a service! How can they do something so awful as to deny this young man a funeral service? The drama was long over with.

Sharon Burd

Lawrenceburg

