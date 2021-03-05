Dear editor,

I represent Florence Speedway in Walton. Like many others, the pandemic and the resulting restrictions had a tremendous effect in our business.

We are a summer seasonal business that depends on crowds of people attending our events. Our season typically starts in late March, so the onset of the pandemic completely wiped out the first half of our season. The second half was hampered by capacity restrictions set by the state.

I write to request that Congress create a grant program to support recreation, sports and amusement venues that provide live entertainment yet were excluded from "Shuttered Venue Operators Grants" program (Section 324 of Public Law No. 116-260).

It is imperative to the future of racetracks in communities across the country that Congress provide a lifeline for live entertainment businesses that have experienced unprecedented declines in revenue as a result of complying with attendance restrictions.

Jerry King

Walton

