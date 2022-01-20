Most people would not want to play cards if they knew the cards had been stacked against them or horse owners wouldn't want to race a horse at a track if they knew it was a fixed race. Why? Because it results in an unfair advantage! Stacking the deck or fixing races are simple methods of CHEATING to win, however it is also a technique that's used in propaganda to ignore, reject or omit evidence that supports an opposing argument.
Our Kentucky Republican representatives are in the process of manipulating the boundaries of our voting districts for the next 10 years. They have kept these boundary maps suppressed from the media and fellow independent and democratic representatives until the last moment to ignore opposing views.
These new boundaries create an undue advantage for themselves. The purpose of the Republican re-districting boundaries or gerrymandering is simple, "to steal elections!" It is a reflection of one's character when voting constituents are elected and given the authority to make decisions for all Kentuckians but those elected abuse that power only to promote party lines and further polarize our state and country.
This further displays why most citizens have lost confidence in our government. Those elected do not exhibit the moral fiber or ethics of the late John McCain, R-Arizona, to stand up and be honest, show strong moral principles to do the right thing. Oath of office is sworn to serve all Kentuckians — not to divide us along party line subdivisions. Cheating is cheating!
Right!
Good letter, Mr. Newton, with great comparisons for how the KY GOP are rigging districts to their advantage. Glad our governor vetoed the gerrymandered redistricting proposal overnight.
