Dear editor,

The way our community develops is critical to our success. Frankfort and Franklin County boast some of the best the commonwealth has to offer, such as history, horses, bourbon, the river, natural beauty and a vibrant community. We want a future to unfold that protects and promotes our strengths while seeking to improve our shortcomings.

Everyone has a chance to shape this future during the upcoming revision on the Comprehensive Plan, and I urge everyone to be involved. With this revision, we have an opportunity to address long-standing inequities in our built environment. Let's work together for the common good while respecting our differences.

The negativity surrounding the budget cuts for Kentucky Capital Development Corp. is an unfortunate pattern. Voting to decrease funding to KCDC doesn't necessarily mean officials are anti-development. The Quarterly Census of Employment Wages jobs numbers show that our county has been underperforming compared to other counties, so elected officials are responding accordingly.   

Many factors go into creating a healthy and economically successful community. Voting to protect a natural area from development, for example, might be the best economic development decision in a given circumstance as research shows that people want to live in places that offer beautiful and diverse outdoor experiences.

Development involves complex and often difficult issues. Let's stick to the facts, avoid labeling people and seek to embrace the community's vision as we embark on the Comprehensive Planning process.

Chris Schimmoeller

Frankfort

