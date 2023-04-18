Dear editor,

During National Volunteer Week (April 16-22), the Alzheimer’s Association is proud to spotlight local volunteers making a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Here in Frankfort, Alzheimer's Association volunteers deliver critical support and education, raise funds, and advocate for Alzheimer’s to help achieve our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

