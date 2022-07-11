Dear editor,

What is the problem with the SCOTUS decision on abortion? Is it because the far left has been told that it was a Constitutional Right? If that is the case someone please show me where in the Constitution it says that abortion is a right.

Do we teach in schools the Constitution and just what it is? If they do is the 10th Amendment not mentioned? It clearly states that if something is not designated as a Federally controlled item it is reserved to the various states or the people. Now if you ask me that is probably the most democratic statement in the Constitution. The people can decide, thru their elected representatives, just how the state will handle an issue. THE PEOPLE CAN DECIDE, not a bunch of bureaucrats setting Washington, D.C. If you do not like how your state is handling an issue, get out and find someone who follows your line of thinking and if you are unsuccessful this time try again later on.

As for the 2nd Amendment, the militia is every able bodied citizen of a state, not just the National Guard. If anything is wrong with the 2nd Amendment it's that the states have not fulfilled their obligation to ensure that every able-bodied citizen is well regulated and ready for the call to arms. Doesn’t anyone read about this stuff? We need to get the anti-US people out of D.C. in both parties.

Henry Cardwell

Punta Gorda, Florida

