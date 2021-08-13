Dear editor,

The following poem is titled "Vaccine." 

The choice was yours, "Win, draw or lose."

Of course, you have the right to choose!

I'll need your card, and your ID

Required now before we treat.

I'm sorry that it came to this,

I pleaded, begged and even bribed.

You fought the health authorities,

When all of us were on your side.

Our resources have run so thin

That the decision has been made,

To forego any last attempt

To save those who would not be saved.

There is still time! Get vaccinated before it's too late.

Connie Jackson

Chattanooga, Tennessee

