Dear editor,

A few months ago, America commemorated the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which allowed women the right to vote.

Our country now stands at another pivotal moment in the history of the American woman with Kamala Harris poised to be sworn in as the first, nationally elected female vice president of the United States. The glass ceiling of acceptability is shattered.

Women are striding confidently through — women who are both strong and compassionate, work hard, play hard, are committed to family and career, and enjoy life to the fullest.

After 100 years, women are more than ready to show their strength, resolve and ability to lead.

Sherry G. Sebastian

Shari Thompson

Kellie Lang

Danise Newton

Tracy Hopper

Kristy Taylor

Executive Committee

Democratic Woman's Club of Franklin County

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription