Dear editor,
A few months ago, America commemorated the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which allowed women the right to vote.
Our country now stands at another pivotal moment in the history of the American woman with Kamala Harris poised to be sworn in as the first, nationally elected female vice president of the United States. The glass ceiling of acceptability is shattered.
Women are striding confidently through — women who are both strong and compassionate, work hard, play hard, are committed to family and career, and enjoy life to the fullest.
After 100 years, women are more than ready to show their strength, resolve and ability to lead.
Sherry G. Sebastian
Shari Thompson
Kellie Lang
Danise Newton
Tracy Hopper
Kristy Taylor
Executive Committee
Democratic Woman's Club of Franklin County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.