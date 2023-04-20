Dear editor,

Jim Evans, of Louisville, wrote to The State Journal to tell us that in the Old Testament “God requires that the murderer be put to death,” (“Letter: 'Death penalty is ordained by God,’” March 7). And yet the modern state of Israel, the country most likely to embrace Evans’ reasoning about how to formulate public policy, outlawed the death penalty for murder, allowing the penalty only for genocide, treason and war crimes.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription