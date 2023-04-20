Jim Evans, of Louisville, wrote to The State Journal to tell us that in the Old Testament “God requires that the murderer be put to death,” (“Letter: 'Death penalty is ordained by God,’” March 7). And yet the modern state of Israel, the country most likely to embrace Evans’ reasoning about how to formulate public policy, outlawed the death penalty for murder, allowing the penalty only for genocide, treason and war crimes.
What makes citizens want to move away from capital punishment, citizens who abhor murder, support victims’ families, want to please God, and honor the good people who carry out our laws?
One reason is that human systems are too imperfect to be allowed to mete out punishments that cannot be undone. Most capital convictions are reversed because of flaws in the trials. In addition, 190 convicted persons on our nation’s death rows have been exonerated since 1973, people who would have been executed without the good work of journalists and lawyers.
Suspiciously few people with college degrees ever land on death row, and in the recent murder trial of the wealthy white lawyer Alex Murdaugh, did you notice that the prosecution didn’t ask for the death penalty? There are, inevitably, caprices, biases, and errors in our very human systems.
God alone is the perfect judge. In all humility, we should concentrate on keeping society safe by restraining people are assessed to be dangerous, and depriving people of liberty in proportion to their offenses.
