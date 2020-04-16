Dear editor,

First, let me say that I am a very regular customer at our Franklin County Farmers Market. For those who don’t know, I want to share what a fantastic, well organized production they arranged for us to have on April 4.

It was all done by preorder. We did not get out of our car and very much distance was maintained at all times. As you know, it’s spring and the greens are abundant!

During this stressful time of fear and uncertainty, it is an enormous blessing to have fresh, healthy, delicious food to eat. Our farmers are such a huge blessing and resource to our community. I applaud them all for making good food available in Frankfort, and especially now.

Patricia Griffith

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription