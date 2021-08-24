Dear editor,

Recently, I was an outpatient at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. A capable discharge woman did extra duty to locate a taxi cab to take me back to Ashwood Place.

I sighed with relief at the prospect that I might get some comfort from extreme stress. In the waiting room, staff gave me some basic needs.  

When the taxi notice was extended to two hours of "no show” I began to shake as a typical result of being chilled. Staff could see that I needed to get prompt help.

The three guards agreed that one of them would push me in a hospital cart to Ashwood Place. Tyler Perrout was the good samaritan in that noble task and would take no pay for his efforts.

Donald O. Cassidy

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription