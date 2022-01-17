Dear editor,

This letter is in response to "Under proposal, Franklin County would be in different Senate, Congressional Districts," Jan. 4.

Our good hometown newspaper reports: “On Tuesday, Senate President Stivers (R-Manchester) also filed Senate Bill 20, which would reinstate the previous judicial process of a [sole arbiter], rather than convening a [three-judge paneling] redistributing.”

Remember when Stivers and other supermajority Republican lawmakers stripped the “sole arbiter “ of emergency powers, our good governor’s emergency powers he used to contain and slow the spread of COVID?

Sadly, due to the actions of Stivers and those others including Sen. Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, is proof they shoulder the cause of many of the 12,000 deaths of Kentuckians from COVID with their neglect of the truth to Kentuckians about preventing COVID, and even went as far as to advise and promote antivaxers. It appears to be a political power move for oligarchy.

Now Stivers wants to “flip flop” and take the powers of the many (three-judge paneling) of judging this bogus redistributing map — and put it in the hands of a “sole arbiter?"

It appears that in this Republican takeover of our democracy and voter rights, that they are using that very democracy to change the laws to benefit their power to destroy it.

Richard Jones

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription