So now the Republican Party has one more scare tactic to leverage for political gain — demonizing the IRS with rhetoric about "coming after your money" using harsh, gestapo-like tactics. This is sad. The staff and resources of the IRS has been reduced greatly over the past 30 years so that they have a challenge just doing their normal job of processing income tax returns on a timely basis.

