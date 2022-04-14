Dear editor,

Recently a bill and now law was passed by Republicans that eliminates abortions in Kentucky after 15 weeks. This law protects an unborn or fetus after conception. However, this law does not take into consideration the conception of a fetus either by rape or incest nor that the baby may develop a severe medical condition during the pregnancy endangering both baby and mother.

Now I am not as Pious as Republicans to believe by singling out abortions, they have imposed their own choices on poor women. Yes, I say poor women because in the real world if someone from the wealthier segment of our state did not want a child they can go to other states for the procedure.

Children remain the poorest age group in America. We rank 36th of advanced nations in terms of well-being of children. We need to take new and decisive action to reduce income inequality ensuring children have access to the resources they need. Poor women habitually are left with the sole burden of rearing a child. They need program aid in food, housing, medical, early years child-care and education.

Sadly, Republicans have introduced bills to kick people off benefits like SNAP and Medicard that would help children and their mothers. They have passed laws, e.g. tax dollars going toward funding private charter schools which takes money away from public schools. Republicans seem invested in being PRO-FETUS and not PRO-CHILDREN. Children are our greatest asset, support them throughout their life NOT just their beginning!

K. Michael Newton

Frankfort

