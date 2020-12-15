Dear editor,

President Donald Trump is completely off the rails with his “Stop the Steal” con game in full swing. Unless the donation is over $8,000 the money does not go to the “recount account.” The fine print makes clear most of the money will go to other priorities. Perhaps his base doesn’t mind being duped somehow.

He has used others for self-serving purposes his whole life. Somehow the mental instability, verbal abuse and his ability to scam people has worked for him multiple times.

Once he is out of our White House, then his family can deal with the consequences of his illness, cons and frauds.

But wow, did we learn a lot about the complicit GOP Senate, especially Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and their willingness to use a dysfunctional, sick TV personality from a rich family for their own interests.

It’s not sitting well with Republican Voters Against Trump, the Lincoln Project people and many Independents. They have seen through the con and decided to put country over party. I’m grateful for these patriots.

The Trump GOP sycophants, on the other hand have been willing to literally sell out our democracy. Our reputation in the world has gravely suffered. And the worst of all this sycophancy, is the overwhelming number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the U.S. It is irresponsible behavior of the GOP leadership as they have jeopardized our civility by standing with Trump.

So anyone who votes for these pathetic GOP lawmakers is really in need of some serious soul searching.

Lisa Coons

Frankfort

