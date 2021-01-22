Dear editor,

How do we heal from the violence of Jan. 6?

One way is for all elected leaders to tell the truth about the election. The truth is that Joe Biden won the election.

If Republicans truly want this nation to heal, each of them needs to acknowledge that pretending otherwise is a lie. That includes Mike Pence, Ted Cruz, Andy Barr, Hal Rogers, etc. They need to acknowledge the truth and to apologize for spreading the lie. Each of them needs to say I was wrong. Asking for unity, while Republican elected officials continue to spread this lie, is ludicrous.

Diana Martin

Lexington

