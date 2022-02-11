Dear editor,

Kentucky Republican legislators have passed laws that erode the power of the executive branch.

They diminished the governor’s ability to react to emergencies and to call special legislative sessions. Now they propose to remove the governor’s power over our state police. I suppose the next time Republicans armed with assault rifles storm the governor’s home, they don’t want him to be able to call for protection.

Add that to the new gerrymandered map that has parts of Franklin County included with counties in far western Kentucky, it’s obvious these elected officials are not interested in representing the best interests of our state.

Take a close look at Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) and Speaker of the House David Osbourne (R-Prospect). They have the taint of shame in their body language.

Diana Martin

Lexington

