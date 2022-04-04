Dear editor,

According to the study Food Insecurity in the United States, conducted for the years 2018 to 2020 by the Economic Research Service of the U.S.D.A, Kentucky is rated above average in food insecurity, with 13.8% experiencing food shortages. It’s probable that percentage increased during the pandemic. 

Yet, knowing Gov. Andy Beshear’s rationale for vetoing the legislature’s decision to end Kentucky’s COVID-19 state of emergency now, which was to continue to provide federal benefits for the hungriest Kentuckians, the GOP majority still overrode his veto.  

The GOP legislature wanted to “signal” an end to the pandemic for which there have been no restrictions for about six months. That “signal” was more important than putting food in the mouths of their fellow Kentuckians, including children and seniors. And they noted other ways can be found to supplement food needs. 

If those other ways are so effective then why is Kentucky among the states with the dubious distinction of having the most hungry?  

Andrea Veach

Louisville

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription