Dear editor,

The Republican plan to eliminate democracy is well under way:

  • First came to light with elimination of good paying middle class jobs being moved off-shore
  • Not only jobs eliminated, but the taxes they paid were eliminated
  • Starting in 1981 we have the tax cuts by Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Donald Trump, rewarding those who eliminated the middle class
  • Now we have the rise of the oligarchs with the money at the top 1%, who pay little or no tax, because of the unfair and loopholed tax code

The Republican plan is working. In approximately 40 years, they have achieved the rise of the oligarchs, the absence of truth, voter suppression, a divided country, a shrunk and continuing to shrink middle class, a growing lower and homeless segment of our society, and debt is the new US economy. 

The real goal of our, and a productive society, is a strong middle class, with everyone having the opportunity to contribute to their fullest and to make the world a better place. Not a few having immense wealth and control. It's Main Street, not Wall Street.  

So, wake up America, get involved and confirm with your vote. This is reality, not a TV show, and must be corrected, while there's still time. There is no re-do. Once our Democracy is gone, it's gone ... and it's on it's way out. Don't be a participant in its demise. God bless America. 

Robert Fowler

Louisville

