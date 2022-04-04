Dear editor,

God willing, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the esteemed female version of Thurgood Marshall. Jackson was given the "highest rating" from the American Bar and the blessings of top police organizations.

The three days of Senate hearings revealed a shameful code of conduct by certain Republican senators: Be rude, interrupt and gang up.

Public comments on the conduct of those Republican senators revealed, "That's not going to fly with us." God willing, neither will our country allow it anymore.

Judy Rembacki

Georgetown

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription