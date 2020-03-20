Dear editor,

At my age (70) I am really upset that my government has decided to protect me from my children and grandchildren.

The problem is young folks would most likely survive this plague, but the older elected officials have decided to protect "old folks."

Don't save me to hurt my children and grandchildren. Don't destroy our economy, which will hurt the elderly but is catastrophic to our younger generation that depends upon a weekly or monthly check. I have always said, "What doesn't kill you will make you stronger."

Please let our children and grandchildren fight this plague with God's help. Open my church. I need that more than any government protection!

The socialists must be very pleased with the way this is being handled. I prefer Home of the Brave and Land of the FREE!

Phillip Kring

Midway

