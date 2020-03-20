Dear editor,
At my age (70) I am really upset that my government has decided to protect me from my children and grandchildren.
The problem is young folks would most likely survive this plague, but the older elected officials have decided to protect "old folks."
Don't save me to hurt my children and grandchildren. Don't destroy our economy, which will hurt the elderly but is catastrophic to our younger generation that depends upon a weekly or monthly check. I have always said, "What doesn't kill you will make you stronger."
Please let our children and grandchildren fight this plague with God's help. Open my church. I need that more than any government protection!
The socialists must be very pleased with the way this is being handled. I prefer Home of the Brave and Land of the FREE!
Phillip Kring
Midway
That is not the way this pandemic stuff works, Mr. Kring. We are at the onset of this pandemic, and it is imperative that we try to flatten out this peak curve of infections, or it will overwhelm our entire medical system. You must put your own selfish needs and desires away in a nice lockbox, and we cannot afford folks like you who do not understand the situation in the slightest, to jeopardize that. Nobody is trying to protect you from your grandchildren, but if you contract the disease from them and get very sick, there’s no telling how many people you can infect or how many scarce resources it will take to try to save you. This is a lot bigger than you, or me, it is for the greater good of us all. We are all having to sacrifice to try to keep this plague from overcoming and destroying our society, our country, if not our world as we know it.
So put your big boy pants on, take a deep breath, and lets all hunker down and stay at home away from others. This is a very contagious virus, and we are on the verge of it’s getting totally out of control. It is not a socialist or a capitalist, it knows no borders, race, religion or ethnicity. Start listening to what the doctors are saying, not your right wing zealots who are trying to politicize this. Pray to God to help us all.
We’re gonna need everything we can get.
That is the way we are going to defeat this,
