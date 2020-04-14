Dear editor,
As you struggle with the lost income from advertising during the COVID-19 economic crisis, please lobby the governor to stop using a cannon to swat a mosquito.
Worldwide there are 1,844,863 cases (as reported by the World Health Organization) of COVID-19 (the 19th known mutation of the SARS-Covid virus, first discovered in about 2000). With a world population of about 7.5 billion people this means that .025% of the people in the world have contracted this virus. Which means that 99.975% of the world has not caught it. Pretty fine odds if you ask me.
The CDC reports 554,849 cases in the United States out of around 329 million. So this means that .169% of the U.S. is sick with the virus and 99.98% are not. The governor's response has been to put thousands of people out of work, close down small businesses (as well as large ones) to try to stop the virus from spreading.
I'm sure the former employees of Logan's Roadhouse appreciate that he has permanently eliminated their jobs. I know several small-business owners who now have no source of income but still have to pay rent, utilities and possibly are trying to pay some employees.
Domestic violence is up in Frankfort. The city police report that rather than about three domestic violence calls per week they are now answering three per day with many more cases involving the abuse of children.
The "cure" the governor has forced on us is worse than the disease! In addition, since COVID-19 is another strain of what we call the flu, does this mean that we will have to shut life down during the annual winter flu season?
I am a 68-year-old adult perfectly capable of making my own choices about my health. To this end I have been going to a local chiropractor for spinal adjustments and nutrition, both aimed, in my opinion, at increasing the efficiency of my body and its immune system. I feel better today than I can remember! And 45-year-old stomach problems are healing!
I am not afraid of going out in public, shaking hands with or hugging people I know. Government should not be dictating my choices; that is not its purpose. The government cannot keep me safe; only I can do that.
In addition, Gov. Beshear has ripped up the U.S. Constitution by saying that I can no longer attend church as I have for years. He feels that seeing church on TV is good enough.
Jesus said, unless you eat my flesh and drink my blood you cannot enter the kingdom of heaven. I cannot receive communion, the real body and blood of Jesus, through my TV.
Mike Petitjean
Frankfort
