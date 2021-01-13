Dear editor,
Now is the time for the citizens of Kentucky to raise our voices in support of Gov. Andy Beshear.
There are dark forces working in the legislature to impeach the governor. Why? He is not guilty of “high crimes and misdemeanors.” No, the legislature is acting in response to a petition from the willfully ignorant who wish to obfuscate the governor’s emergency orders that protect Kentuckians from the debilitating and deadly virus that ravages the United States.
Every order that Beshear issued has been at the suggestion of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus team. He isn’t just making this stuff up. Furthermore, he has been upheld in court time and time again.
If the legislators have a better plan, why haven’t they revealed it? Shouldn’t the legislature wish to be part of the solution to this public health emergency? Or are they too busy playing politics while people are dying every day? Do they even care?
Instead, they seek to remove the governor. That is how the 2021 Kentucky legislature chooses to respond to a pandemic.
Beshear needs our support. Please call the legislative hot line at 1-800-372-7181 and let Senate President Robert Stivers and Speaker of the House of Representatives David Osborne know that you support our governor. Tell them to quit politicizing a deadly pandemic and stop these impeachment proceedings.
You may also include your own senator and representative. All of this can be done with one call. Time is of the essence.
Debbie Rodgers
Frankfort
