Dear editor,

I just want to bring to attention to the people of Frankfort and Franklin County the sad state of the Switzer Covered Bridge.

My husband and I visited this site several months ago and we were so saddened by the horrid graffiti that has destroyed this beautiful site crossing the Elkhorn Creek. This is such a quiet and peaceful setting where you can walk across the bridge or sit below and enjoy the creek and bridge.

Unfortunately, this graffiti has ruined it. So sad.

Dorothy Crocker

Frankfort

