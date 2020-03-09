Dear editor,

My grandfather (Papa) spoke about the 1918 flu (worst on record in modern time). He was born in 1906, so he was 12 years old when it hit.

He was born in Scott County, bordering South Elkhorn Creek, then his family moved across the creek into Woodford County near Midway while he was a child.

I asked him one day (when he was pushing 90 years old) about that time. He said they all stayed home and didn’t go anywhere. He wasn’t aware of anyone he knew dying from it. He said they all talked about it a lot and were keenly aware of all the deaths from it.

Richard Jones

Frankfort

