Dear editor,
I owned and operated a small business for many years. I had integrity, a good business, good name and the respect of my many customers. Except for one.
This person dragged me into thoughtless and uncalled-for litigation. I fought their aggressive and deceitful tactics many years but was losing the money battle. Do I stop, cave in and live the rest of my life broke, dealing with the aftermath?
The night before I am due in court, I get a call from Joe Graviss and he tells me he hired a great attorney for me. He couldn’t let injustice and manipulation of the legal system prevail. True story, every word.
We fought and finally arrived at the Kentucky Supreme Court, which made the wrong right. After 17 years from the litigation start until its final resolution, I was able to pay Joe back his significant investment in trying to bring truth and justice where there was none.
Ask yourself: Is there anyone who would have done that for you? This is the kind of man we should elect to public service this November.
I’ve seen his tenacity, hard work, deep concern for people and service to so many in his communities. I saw how much he cared for honesty and integrity, and for his employees and their families. Please "Go to Joe" for Kentucky’s 7th Senate District because if he cared enough to fight for truth and justice for me, he’ll fight for it for you too.
William Hardy
Lexington
