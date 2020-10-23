Dear editor,

I am writing to encourage Franklin Countians to vote for Joe Graviss for the Kentucky Senate.

Joe is my current state representative and he has always responded to our questions and comments on legislative matters.

Joe has a business background and has been active in community issues. He has shown that he supports public health, public education and public employees — issues that are important to all of us.

He's done a good job in the House and deserves our vote for this Senate seat.

Gil Lawson

Frankfort

