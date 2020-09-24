Dear editor,

I am writing to encourage readers to vote for state Rep. Joe Graviss for state Senate District 7.

I have long thought of Joe as a go-to guy for this community — and that has not changed. If there was a nonprofit I was helping to raise funds for, Joe was first on my list. Once he was elected to the House, I quickly learned he is also a go-to when you want attention/support on a particular issue.

In his first session, I emailed him about a bill that had just been introduced and asked for his support. He said he would look into it. The next morning, as I was reviewing the Legislative Record, I saw where he had not only looked into it, but he had signed on as co-sponsor!

Having been a staffer for the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission for over 25 years, I have worked with many legislators over the years and I can tell you that Rep. Graviss is one of the very best. He does his homework. He is thoughtful and when he takes on an issue, he stays on it! He seeks out supporters on both sides of the aisle, and in his two years as representative, he has demonstrated strong leadership qualities.

If you want a legislator who is open-minded with a “what’s best for most” attitude, you would do well to "Go to Joe" on Nov. 3.

Mary Lynn Collins

Frankfort

