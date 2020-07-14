Dear editor,
Oh, my goodness, if Rep. Joe Graviss was in my voting district he would get my vote. He and his office have been so very helpful with questions regarding this terrible time we are in (coronavirus).
I happened to get to talk with a very wonderful lady in his office. With Joe's help, she helped not only me but a friend get on the right path to conquer the unemployment benefit program. This friend had not received one payment since March. Unfortunately, he still has not been able to return to work, so his UI payments have been such a help.
Rep. Graviss did not stand to gain a vote by helping me, but because he is a good Kentucky representative he did. If you are in Franklin, Fayette or Woodford counties, please check his credentials before you go to the polls in November.
Cathy Mitchell
Frankfort
