Dear editor,

I know you care about electing an exceptional human being to the state Senate seat, District 7. You have my solemn word that Joe Graviss is that man.

Joe has the unique ability to encourage negotiation from both sides of the aisle. Rather than legal gridlock for our state, with Joe we’ll have successful legislative action to help move Kentuckians forward.

If you’re a teacher or concerned about our educators, Joe is determined to see teachers’ pension funds fully funded, as promised. Teachers do not have Social Security at retirement, but only their contractually pledged pensions.

For 30 years I’ve known Joe as a friend who was kind to all, trustworthy and a man of his word. Since he became a state representative, I’ve seen his unwavering desire to attend to his constituents’ needs as he incorporates their concerns into effective action.

When Joe entered the legislature, a nonprofit I volunteered with quickly recognized his admirable willingness to listen, how he fully educates himself on the issues, and that he is one of the hardest-working, most ethical people you will find. It’s no wonder he was named a “Champion of Justice” by another nonprofit!

It’s a testament to Joe that former Gov. Julian Carroll, who is retiring from the 7th District Senate seat, has endorsed Joe to take his place. Everyone who knows Joe believes in him, as he believes in us. Take charge of building our future on Nov. 3 by pushing the lever for Joe Graviss!

Theresa McCarty

Lexington

