Dear editor,
Joe Graviss is running for the state Senate although he has been in state politics for a while as a state representative.
I have met Joe in person on several occasions and I was always impressed with his empathy, honesty and kindness. I always felt he would be the kind of person, that if he was your neighbor, you could walk over to his house and say, “Joe, can I borrow your ...” and he would lend you just about anything you needed.
Joe recognizes that Kentucky has some potential issues that need to be fixed so we can move forward as a state. Pensions, tax reform, education, health care and jobs are all issues that clearly concern Joe.
He believes state pensions are a promise, but he also understands the solution is likely integrally linked to tax reform to have a long-term lasting fix. He also believes tax reform is needed not only to solve the pension issues but to make the state tax code more fair, because in Joe's words, “it asks more of those with less.”
Joe is also a proponent of education and believes that every Kentucky citizen should get a quality education. He feels we need to attract quality teachers at all levels and figure out how to make higher education more affordable for all.
Joe's commitment to Kentucky is very strong. If you want to count, you can find Joe's name on over 100 organizations where he has given his time and talents. These include the Woodford County Community Education Advisory Board, the Woodford County Theatrical Arts Association and various capacities on Midway College and Transylvania University boards. The list is so long you might wonder when he has time to sleep.
If you want somebody to represent you in the Kentucky Senate that is fair, open-minded, honest and has more energy than the Energizer Bunny, then you need to vote for Joe.
Mark Strickland
Frankfort
