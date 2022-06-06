Dear editor,

No one will talk about driving mass shootings, taking mentally unbalanced unknowns and making them national names. The news media is large force in mass shooting increases, giving attention to nobodies, making them famous.

Guns have been here for hundreds of years without mass shooting plague — until the media started giving national attention, fame and rise to shootings. The media is giving national recognition to shooters, while also repeatedly planting mass shooting ideas into mentally disturbed minds. The news media is largely responsible and needs more socially responsible manners.

Gun control laws, background checks, red flag laws — do you think someone planning on shooting people cares? They will buy one illegally, steal one, borrow one or find ways around laws to get national fame and attention so craved.

More importantly, lawmakers should pass laws forbidding news media from giving out shooter’s names, pictures or likenesses. Give age, gender, behavior, writings, etc. just nothing identifying shooter. Do not give shooters motivation of national recognition desired. Make them nonperson, no fame or notoriety. Suck purpose out of their goals and desires. This is a mental health issue gun control laws will not, cannot, nor ever will solve, laws must address directly mental health problem.

Allen Moore

Joplin, Missouri

