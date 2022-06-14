Dear editor,

When President Joe Biden spoke about Uvalde's killings, much of it we all have known for a long time. Uvalde, as was Sandy Hook's, massive killings should not have happened. Let's not forget they were preceded by other school killings around our nation, even in our state.

My dad was robbed and murdered years before by a kid who should never have had access to a handgun.

Now the killings in Uvalde with an AR-15 assault style weapon demand action!

I am not wanting only words from our president or anyone else. Besides new laws being mentioned, make it a serious crime to sell a gun without a license plus an additional law requiring insurance on guns and licensing gun owners. (We license our cars and ourselves to drive.)

Interstate sales and easy gun movement between states make it necessary for a national law! Add to that the fact that assault weapons were not imagined by our forefathers.

We need more than words! As Mother Jones said, "Pray for the dead and fight like hell for the living."

Today, start telling everyone, every way we can, to vote these legislative obstructionists out! Tell friends in other states that we all need changes in representation!

Shall we start with Rand Paul and Kentucky U.S. Representatives even though they may be way ahead. Keep Mitch McConnell in our memories for him to be gone! 

Remove Rand and ditch Mitch!

Don Pratt

Lexington

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription