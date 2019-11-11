Dear editor,
Recently a very informative editorial appeared in The State Journal (“Time for Frankfort to unite against gun violence,” Oct. 2), bringing to the forefront of our minds the recent gun violence that has shaken our community.
We must take this opportunity to discuss some ideas and initiatives geared to quell gun violence while also protecting the rights of responsible gun owners. Gun violence in the United States can be defined as a public health crisis. With 100 people dying from gun violence in our country each day — suicides, homicides, unintentional shootings — gun violence is a national epidemic. And as can be seen in our own community — it’s spreading.
There is no single identifiable causation factor when it comes to gun violence, and, therefore, there is no single solution.
There must be federal funding for HR 674, the Gun Violence Prevention Research Act, providing research monies into the multifaceted causes of gun violence — just as federal monies are provided for research into other public health crises.
Lawmakers must be encouraged to pass background checks for all gun sales and to support a Red Flag Law providing a process for families and/or law enforcement to petition courts to temporarily limit access of firearms by loved ones deemed dangerous to themselves or others.
We can all advocate, in our communities and to our lawmakers, for secure storage of guns to prevent access of firearms by children and thefts of firearms from responsible gun owners. Let’s work together. Contact your senators to express loud and unceasing support for all common sense.
Karen Robinson
Frankfort