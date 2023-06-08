Dear editor,

I applaud Congressman Brett Guthrie's efforts to ensure that patients have complete and total clarity when it comes to the price of healthcare. Health systems in our state and around the country are committed to price transparency for patients, but that is not possible if we push through excessive red tape and make the rules more confusing.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription