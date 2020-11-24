Dear editor,
“Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened,” a former White House official told me. “Live. Laugh. Love.” This person added, “Sometimes you own the libs; sometimes the libs own you.” Olivia Nuzzi, The New Yorker
I’m just sayin' ...
I’ve been told this by Trumpers before: that every Republican should own at least one Democrat. Ever since then, I’ve promised myself to write, speak up and speak out during his term voicing my concerns that President Donald Trump has been used by power-hungry people to get “power.”
Don’t get me wrong; he’s a conman, a fraud and a failure. He is also racist, xenophobic and a misogynist. But he had a reality TV audience, thanks to NBC, The Apprentice and Twitter.
Russia’s Vladmir Putin used him, smartly, by helping him financially for years and then with cyber warfare during the 2016 presidential campaign. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell used him to get his Federalist judges. Others have used him for power and to be a part of the cultish adulation.
I don’t feel sorry for any of them. They’ve all been unleashed, and we need unity somehow, and I pray Joe Biden and Kamala Harris can do this.
Lisa Coons
Frankfort
