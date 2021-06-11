Dear editor,

For over 80 years the ease and convenience of getting and renewing a drivers license at the local court house was a luxury most took for granted.

In 2005, the federal government set standards for Real ID. Kentucky not wanting to make the mistake of serving the public with a simple easy way to comply with the new regulations created a system of two IDs. When the state began to issue the Real ID in 2019 it did so at regional locations and in 2020 passed legislation to take issuing IDs from court clerks in every county to the regional offices.

Obviously this isn’t as easy or convenient as the previous system, but that’s our government at work. Kentucky has a voter ID law and this makes obtaining a valid ID to use as identification more difficult.

This is a fairness issue. The elderly, those working full-time jobs and even parents trying to get their children a drivers license are all inconvenienced by this new system. The nearest location for me and my neighbors is an hour drive away. New and improved isn’t convenient or local.

Daniel Collins

Maysville

