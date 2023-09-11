Dear editor,

The Kentucky Council of Postsecondary Education (CPE) failed epic level to monitor the Kentucky State University, when the former president Dr. Christopher Brown and his unlawful hires robbed its future from 2017-21.  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription