Dear editor,

Concerning House Bill 5, which will eliminate the barrel tax — I hope the constituents of Jason Petrie, R-Elkton, and David Osborne, R-Prospect (sponsor and co-sponsor) are happy. Elimination of the barrel tax will hurt every county in the state. It will affect the education system, first responders, the city and county governments, etc.

