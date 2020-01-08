Dear editor,
In a parable from Matthew 25:31-46 Jesus separates true Christians from imposters by examining the fruits of their relationship with him. Jesus says to the true Christians about to receive their reward of heaven: “I was a a stranger and you invited me in and gave me food, something to drink, clothing and comfort.”
Then Jesus says to those about to be denied entry into heaven, who did not help and comfort to those in need, “Whatever you did not do for the least of these you did not do for me.” Then they will go away to eternal punishment, but the righteous to eternal life.
For the Christian who supports President Donald Trump I have a question: Why are you standing with him on this side of his wall, denying help and comfort to refugees in need of food and comfort?
By the fruits of Trump you should know him. His identifiable fruits are so many that they are difficult to count.
Phil Greer
Frankfort