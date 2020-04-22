Dear editor,

Thank you for printing my letter to the editor concerning the call-back system for Kentucky unemployment (“Letter: Unemployment office's call-back system is a joke,” April 16).

I have since received two other such robo-calls, each assuring me "we have received your call and someone will get back to you,” but at this point I must admit I am seriously skeptical.

One good point is that I was approved for unemployment, even after the system denied me initially (it would not allow me to enter data correctly). However, the amount is well below what I should receive based on my previous years’ work amounts. Yet I am thankful for the little I have received. Thank you, Gov. Andy Beshear.

Also, I must as ask our governor one other question that he has sidestepped numerous times recently. If you are so interested in the "lives of Kentuckians," then why are the abortion clinic (which performed 348 abortions in March alone), alcohol sales and cigarette stores deemed "essential”?

You profess to be a "man of faith," so what kind of faith touting the safety of its citizens allows the vices and evils to continue while simultaneously harming honest, hard-working people and their families?

David Brantley

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription