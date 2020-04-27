Dear editor,

The weekend issue’s headline “Local job loss less severe?” was a banner over two stories, both offering hope about Frankfort’s economy. However, the headline literally asks about the magnitude of Frankfort’s job loss, inviting us to consider how severe the job loss has been to the families in Frankfort who have experienced it.

The article said not a word about those families, nor how it felt to them. Local job loss only seems less severe when we ignore those locals who lost jobs, which the articles largely did.

If this headline doesn’t seem callous to the suffering of those in our community who have lost jobs, let’s think about how similar headlines might register to families struggling through other tragedies. If Franklin County were to have fewer cancer cases than surrounding counties, the analogous headline would be, “Local cancer cases less severe?” or if we had fewer instances of child abuse, “Local child abuse less severe?”

People dealing with tragedies, including job loss, don’t need to have their situations minimized through comparisons with places with more instances of similar distress.

It is a convention of journalism to print the story with as few characters as possible. Journalists use the elasticity in the English language to state the facts as efficiently as they can. In this case, I think “Fewer local jobs lost?” not only would have been a more relevant, factual and considerate way of titling the stories; it would have required fewer keystrokes as well.

Marty Perry

Frankfort

