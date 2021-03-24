Dear editor,

I would like to commend the efficiency with which the Franklin County Health Department has been conducting the COVID vaccine rollout. Having completed both phases of the vaccine, I found that its procedure was both simple and well organized.

Scheduling an appointment was effortless and the administration of the vaccine streamlined. In addition, the department was diligent about emailing periodic reminders to those scheduled, making the entire operation as effortless as possible.

Kudos to the FCHD and thank you.

S A Taylor

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription